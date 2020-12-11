KCR to leave for Delhi on Friday

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be leaving for New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit. Sources said the Chief Minister was likely to call on various Union Ministers to take up pending State issues, and would probably meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

Chandrashekhar Rao, sources said, is expected to return to Hyderabad on Sunday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .