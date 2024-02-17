KCR’s birthday celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

Besides cutting cakes, pujas were performed in temples, distributed fruits to patients and organised annadana programmes
Karimnagar: 70th birth anniversary of BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.
In Karimnagar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, town president Challa Harishankar and others participated in celebrations held in Telangana chowk.
After cutting the cake, they distributed saplings to the people. Later, they distributed meals to 1200 people in three places such as Kalabharathi, district library, district headquarters hospital.
On the other hand, BRS activists led by Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud performed special pujas in Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in market road here and distributed sweets to devotees.