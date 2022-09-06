KDCCB chairman mulls setting up of regional offices in new districts

Karimnagar: Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao mulled the idea of opening regional offices in the newly formed districts of the bifurcated Karimnagar district for better administration and decentralised operations for quick banking services.

The Karimnagar district was bifurcated into seven districts including four full and three parts. The regional offices of the DCCB can be opened in Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial and Peddapalli districts for decentralised operations and to expedite the works, he said and added that the decision of opening regional offices would be discussed with the board of directors and take a decision very soon.

The Karimnagar DCCB chairman was participating as chief guest at a first-of-its-kind meeting with the staff assistants of the bank in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed the staff to focus on friendly customer service with a smile. He said that the staff should work as a team and play a responsible role in increasing deposits and loans.

Explaining that the Karimnagar DCCB alone was providing the highest interest rates on deposits, he said that they had set a target of mobilisation of Rs 1.5 crore deposits by each staff assistant during this financial year. It may be recalled that the DCCB had already set targets for the mobilisation of deposits right from the rank of general manager to staff assistance.

Stating that the Karimnagar DCCB was providing good salaries and bonuses to the staff, he said that the bank had reached its pinnacle in the cooperative sector and emerged as a role model in the country and appealed to the employees to increase the business. The NITI Ayog team, which visited the bank, had even suggested the union government replicate the KDCCB model in all the DCCBs across the country.

CEO N Satyanarayana Rao called upon the staff to work with dedication and strive for achieving the target of doing business of Rs 6,200 crore during this financial year.

NABARD DDM P Manohar Reddy appreciated the KDCCB for conducting meetings with the staff assistants. Appealing to the staff to maintain cordial relations with the customers, he said that every employee was important in the bank as a team and all should strive for growth and increase of business.

He also informed the staff to diversify the loaning process to varied sectors instead of focussing only on agriculture sector lending.

General Managers Prabhakar Reddy and Ushasri, DGMs Sumamala and Venugopal Rao, AGMs, Shailaja, Sravanti, Ramesh, Ravikumar, PACS development cell resource person G Satyanarayana, union president G Hanumantha Rao and others were also present.

Earlier, the bank staff felicitated Ravinder Rao on his nomination as a member of the New National Cooperative policy to formulate a national policy on the cooperative sector by the union government.