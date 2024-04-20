Khammam BJP candidate does not own a car despite having Rs 7.04 crore assets

He has movable assets worth Rs 7.04 crore and holds director positions on the boards of several companies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 07:37 PM

Khammam: BJP candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha, Vinod Rao Tandra, has movable assets worth Rs 7.04 crore and holds director positions on the boards of several companies, but does not own a car.

The 52-year-old Vinod Rao hails from Thimmampet village of Mulkalapally mandal in Kothagudem district. He holds two postgraduate degrees, MBA (IP) and MA (PPM) from Osmania University. In the affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers, he has shown an annual income of Rs 54.06 lakh for the financial year 2022-23 and claimed he does not have any vehicle registered in his name. He also does not have any criminal cases against him.

Vinod Rao owns self-acquired immovable assets with a current market value of Rs 4.21 crore and inherited immovable assets with a market value of Rs 40.21 lakh. He has liabilities worth Rs 3.42 lakh and a cash of 2.82 lakh in hand. He serves as a Member of the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan besides being subscribed to Hyderabad Polo Golf Association. Among the jewellery he owns are six pieces of 22 carat gold kurta buttons worth Rs 2.40 lakh.

Vinod Rao is the managing director at Speed Projects Private Limited, executive director at Airbotix Technology Private Limited and managing partner at Viya Ventures. He holds director positions at Pune-based Nxtbot Technologies Private Limited, Spark Realtors Private Limited and a few others.His wife, Tandra Vineela owns movable assets worth Rs 2.90 crore and immovable assets with a market value of Rs 1.68 crore. Vinod Rao has not shown any dependents in his affidavit.