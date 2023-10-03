Khammam city emerged as favourite place to live: Minister Puvvada Ajay

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:50 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed sports kits to youths in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Khammam city has emerged as a favourite place to live for people in erstwhile Khammam district in recent years, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. From 88 residential apartments in Khammam city five years ago the number of apartments has now crossed 700 apartments following the development of infrastructure by the State government, the minister said.

He noted that people from mandals and villages around Khammam were showing more interest in community living due to the provision of facilities and amenities. People were moving to Khammam city for education of their children, medical care and others.

Realising the needs of the public, the government had spent thousands of crores of rupees in the past few years on developing roads, drains, markets, sports facilities, parks, playgrounds, open gyms and others. Ajay Kumar inaugurated 91 double bedroom houses and a government primary school built at a cost of Rs.5.80 crore at YSR Nagar in the city on Tuesday. He distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques, BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu cheques to the beneficiaries in addition to sports kits to youths.

Speaking on the occasion the minister informed that Munneru Riverfront Project at Munneru in Khammam was going to be developed as a pleasant tourist spot spending around Rs 900 crore. Infrastructure was being developed to meet the needs of rapidly expanding khammam city.

Ajay Kumar wanted the people to understand the state of affairs in Khammam nine years ago and the unimaginable development achieved in the BRS rule. For the continuation of the city development the public should vote for the BRS in the upcoming elections.

He informed that so far 8,733 people across the constituency have been given Rs. 82.41 crore Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques while as many as CMRF 5,124 cheques worth Rs. 20.48 crore have been distributed.

Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, district Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi and others were present.