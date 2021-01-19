Khammam Collector asks Revenue officials to clear pending cases

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan has directed the district officials to take measures to clear cases pending in Special Revenue Tribunal.

He chaired a Special Revenue Tribunal at the district Collectorate here on Tuesday. He heard a total of 10 cases wherein the complainants and their pleaders appeared before the tribunal and presented their arguments.

The Collector told the revenue officials to probe into the cases under Record of Rights (RoR) in Land Act, 1971, pending with them, and to issue necessary orders. Additional Collector N Madhusudhan and others were present.

The State government recently constituted a Special Revenue Tribunal for each district to resolve pending cases pertaining to revenue department in the State.

