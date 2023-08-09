Khammam: Java foundation certificate programme concludes at SBIT

The programme was conducted by Oracle Academy in association with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

A nine-day Java foundation certificate programme organised at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT), Khammam concluded on Wednesday.

The programme was conducted by Oracle Academy in association with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). The engineering students were trained in Java programming techniques, web designing, exception handling and others. Through such training the college achieved 295 plus placements in the academic year 2022-23, the college chairman Gundala Krishna informed.

Speaking at the valedictory of the programme he said academic development of a student could only be achieved through proper training. In that direction useful technical and personality development training was being organised for the benefit of the students.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri said that the company itself has provided training to the students to provide them with the technology developed by the company. MoUs signed with Infosys, Cognizant, Oracle Academy, Capgemini and others to provide training to the college students.

SBIT principal Dr. Raj Kumar appreciated the Oracle Academy for providing training to the students on Java and the TASK that helped in organising the programme. Lucrative placements could be achieved only when continuous technical training was provided to the students, he felt.

The college vice principal Gandham Srinivasa Rao, Academic Directors, Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr. G Subhash Chander, Dr. J Ravindra Babu and TPOs N Savitha and A Mallikharjun and others were present.

