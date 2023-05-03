Khammam: Kidnapped woman dies, relatives allege torture and rape

A woman from Warangal, who was allegedly kidnapped on April 27, died after she was admitted to hospital in an unconscious state with multiple injuries

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Khammam: A woman, B Neela (45) of Ramannagutta thanda of Chennaraopet mandal in Warangal district, who was allegedly kidnapped on April 27, died after she was admitted to hospital in an unconscious state with multiple injuries.

It is learned that Neela had come to Khammam along with her mother-in-law Malli for treatment at a private hospital on April 27. The same day, during the during late evening hours, they hired an auto-rickshaw to go to the new bus-stand to return to their village. On the way, as Malli wanted to attend nature’s call, the auto-rickshaw was stopped on the local by-pass road. It is said that the auto driver then kidnapped Neela in his vehicle, leaving Malli behind.

Malli, who could not find any help from the spot, reached the railway station by foot. However, as she had no money, she begged for money from passengers and managed to reach her village the next day and informed the family members that Neela was missing. In the meanwhile, the auto driver reportedly brought Neela to the Government General Hospital in Khammam on April 28 in an unconscious state. She also had injuries on her head and chest. The auto driver then fled the spot. Neela died the same day evening. As she had no attendant with her, the body was shifted to the hospital mortuary.

Neela’s family members, who were searching for her, reached Khammam two days later. They were said to have gone around the local police stations to lodge a complaint about her going missing, but the police allegedly refused to receive their complaint. Following the initiative of a trainee IPS officer, the One-Town police then booked a missing case based on a complaint from Neela’s husband. Meanwhile, on receiving information about an unidentified body at the government hospital, police identified Neela with the help of her family members.

Neela’s family members and tribal organisation leaders have alleged that she was tortured and raped by the auto driver.

