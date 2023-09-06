Khammam: Muslims celebrate allocation of land for second Shadikhana

The community leaders and members celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets at the minister’s camp office at VDO'S Colony.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Khammam: The State government has allocated land worth Rs.40 crore in the heart of Khammam city for the construction of the second Shadikhana.

The Shadikhana would be built with an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore and the process of calling work tenders has been initiated. Muslim leaders in Khammam have thanked Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for pursuing the matter and getting a GO released.

Deputy Mayor Fatima Zohara, City Central Library chairman Mohammed, former District Library chairman Mohammed Qamar, corporator Maqbool and others speaking to the media also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for allocating the land and funds.

The community leaders and members celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets at the minister’s camp office at VDO’S Colony.