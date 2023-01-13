| Khammam National Handwriting Competition To Be Held On Jan 23

Khammam: National handwriting competition to be held on Jan 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Competition is being organised to create awareness among the students on the importance of handwriting

Khammam: Handwriting Trainers Association of India is organising national level handwriting competition making the National Handwriting Day on Jan 23.

The association AP-TS states secretary Shaik Mahabub Hussain in a statement here on Friday said that the competition is being organised to create awareness among the students on the importance of handwriting.

The online competition is jointly organised by Ammaodi Handwriting and Calligraphy Institute, All India Graphology Association and Handwriting Trainers Association of India.

Those studying first standard to intermediate, interested degree, engineering students and those undergoing teachers training can participate in the competition, he said.

Interested students have to contact the mobile numbers; 8639414376 and 9182200765 for registration of their names.

The winners will be presented prizes and medals by union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Hussain added.