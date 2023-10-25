Khammam: SP Dr Vineeth inaugurates police petrol bunk, guest house at Yellandu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:31 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

Khammam: Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G inaugurated a police welfare petrol station and guest house at the bus stand area at Yellandu town in the district on Wednesday.

In order to provide quality fuel to the people, the police welfare petrol stations were being set up in many parts of the district. The families of deceased policemen who were economically backward were being provided livelihood in these bunks, the SP said.

Dr. Vineeth appealed to the people to take advantage of the facility. The guest house was built to provide accommodation to policemen who visit Yellandu from other areas for bandobast duties. Steps were being taken for the welfare of the police officers and staff, he said.

Later in the day the SP made a surprise visit to Gundala, Karakagudem and Edulla Bayyaram police stations. He advised the police officers in the agency areas to be vigilant to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming general elections.

He suggested that surveillance should be maintained to check the movements of Maoists from time to time. The SP also inspected an inter-district police check post set up at Edulla Bayyaram in view of elections.

Additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar, Additional SP (AR) Vijay Babu, Yellandu DSP Ramana Murthy, CIs Karunakar, Ravinder, Indrasena Reddy, RIs Kamaraju, Krishna Rao, SIs and staff were present.