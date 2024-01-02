Kishan Reddy asks CM to seek CBI probe into Kaleshwaram

2 January 24

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of going soft on the BRS on the issue of alleged corruption during its tenure, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to make his government’s stand clear on the issue of ordering a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said before coming to power, Revanth Reddy had demanded the Centre to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram Project, but now he was not taking any measure in that direction.

“Though over 25 days have passed since he assumed office, Revanth Reddy has so far not written to the centre seeking a CBI probe into Kaleshwaram. If the CM writes to the centre for a CBI probe, I will see that it starts within 48 hours,” he said.

Stating that since the Congress did not have an absolute majority in the State assembly, it was going slow on the irregularities committed by the previous BRS government, Kishan Reddy alleged that both the Congress and the BRS had come to an understanding and were trying to delay the probe into Kaleshwaram.

Commenting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the State BJP president said on January 7 and 8, State election team meetings would be organised and a new election committee would be constituted to prepare the party for the polls. Stating that there was a lot of demand for BJP Lok Sabha tickets, he said the party had eight candidates ready and it was looking candidates for the rest of the seats. “Our central leadership will finalise the candidates shortly. Party is in favour of announcing the candidates in advance,”he said.

He said the party was expecting the Election Commission of India to issue a poll notification in the end of February or March first week.

Responding to the issue of State BJP legislative party leader selection issue, Kishan Reddy said shortly the legislative party leader would be selected. “BJP central observers will be coming to the State soon to finalise the BJPLP leader,”he said.