Kishan Reddy blames Telangana govt

The aspirants brought to the notice of the High Court about the government’s negligence in conducting the Group-I exams and that there was no other option left before the court except to cancel the exams, he alleged.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:58 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy has blamed the State government for the cancellation of the Group-1 exam.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the exam was cancelled due to the failure of the government to take the right decisions.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s proposed visit to the State on October 1, he said Modi would lay foundation for a civil aviation research institute at Begumpet before leaving for Mahabubnagar to address a public meeting.