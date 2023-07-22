Kishan Reddy participates in Rozgar Mela in Hyderabad

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has called upon the youth to work with dedication and contribute to the country's development.

By PTI Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy has called upon the youth to work with dedication and contribute to the country’s development.

According to an official release, Kishan Reddy addressed the Rozgar Mela held at Rail Kalarang, Secunderabad on Saturday and handed over appointment letters to candidates recruited in various Central government departments.

Noting that youth play an important role in the country’s all-around development, the Union Minister said the government has prioritised the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased.

Kishan Reddy further noted that new opportunities were created in the private sector as the Central Government is focusing on new investments and infrastructure development and he encouraged the youth to seize every opportunity to achieve their dreams.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of filling up 10 lakh central government jobs and under that every month 70,000-80,000 appointment letters are offered to the youth through this process.