Kishan Reddy’s post on Million March backfires as Twitteratti question his role in Telangana movement

Kishan Reddy’s attempts to recall the huge success of Million March backfired with many questioning his role in the Statehood movement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s attempts to recall the huge success of Million March, which was conducted as part of the separate Telangana movement, backfired with many questioning his role in the Statehood movement.

Sharing images of the Million March, the union Minister tweeted that it was a milestone in the history of Telangana movement.

Taking sarcastic jibe at the union Minister, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted and asked Twitterati to name the MLA who did not resign for separate Telangana’s cause.



People, who fail to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the creation of Telangana and take pride in carrying the footwear of Gujarati bosses, failed to understand Telangana’s progress, he tweeted.

Responding to the union Minister’s tweet, Naveen, a Twitter user tweeted: “I still can remember that you were the only one, who escaped from resigning your MLA post, other BJP MLA from NZB resigned. This was the History and can’t be changed. Remember your past before speaking anything against KCR. If not post your single PIC in Million march” (sic).