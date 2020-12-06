KITSW to organise AICTE sponsored FDP from December 28

Interested candidates can contact the co-coordinators on or before December 26.

Warangal Urban: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) will organise an All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) sponsored Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Hands-on project-based approach for biomedical signal analysis using MATLAB”. It will be conducted in two phases. While the first phase scheduled to be held from December 28, 2020, to January 10, 2021, the second phase will be conducted from February 1 to 13 on its campus.

KITSW Principal and coordinator of the FDP Prof K Ashoka Reddy with Prof and HoD of ECE, Dr B Ramadevi, FDP Co-coordinators and Assistant Professors of ECE, J Sheshagiri Babu, and P Yugander released the FDP brochure on the campus here on Sunday.

“The main focus of this FDP is to train the faculty on Biomedical Signal analysis using MATLAB. Biomedical signal analysis is a growing research field where many revolutionary ideas and efficient algorithms were developed over the past few decades,” Prof Ashoka Reddy said and added that they had invited experts from both the industry and academia to address the faculty members.

Interested candidates can contact the co-coordinators on or before December 26. Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy, Dean, Academic Affairs Prof V Rajagopal, Associate Professor M Raghu Ram, Associate Professor M Raju, Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO D Prabhakara Chary and other faculty were present.

