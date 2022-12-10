KL Global Business School, Hyderabad inaugurates Business Analytics Lab

The Lab was inaugurated by the President of Digital Engineering Services, Cigniti, Kiran Kuchimanchi, Sai Ram Vedam, CMO for Cigniit technologies, Dr. Nagendra V. Chowdary, Head of academic content TimesPRO, Dr. Ramakrishna, Director, KLH GBS, other university officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:47 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University has announced the establishment of the Business Analytics Laboratory at the KLH-Global Business School (KLH GBS) in Kondapur on Saturday.

The purpose is to provide its researchers and students’ ultra modern infrastructure to explore challenges in a range of business sectors, including marketing, operations management, and technology management using a variety of advanced computational and statistical methodologies.

KLH GBS Business Analytics Laboratory is equipped with high-end configuration systems and essential software installed which includes SPSS-Statistical Package for the Social Sciences- Data analysis for descriptive and bivariate statistics, numerical result forecasts, and predictions for group identification, Power-BI, JMP, and R-Programming. The Lab will provide appropriate hands-on experience with the software and hone the skills of students based on the current market requirements. Additionally, the software provided offers graphing, direct marketing, and data processing functions. In its main view, the software interface

shows open data in a manner akin to a spreadsheet.

Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University said, “The Business Analytics Laboratory exemplifies KLH-GBS’s dedication to software education and an honest attempt to cultivate the skills that industry requires. This new generation of business executives with analytical skills would be best suited to perform in the volatile industry. In today’s society, students must be prepared with information and abilities that will keep them employable indefinitely.”