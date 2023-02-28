KNRUHS notifies additional web-options for AYUSH stray vacancy phase counselling

Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phases of counseling and joined the course and continuing in the course, who wish to slide to other college / course also can exercise their options.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday notified to conduct additional stray vacancy phase of web-based counselling for vacant seats in BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses in government and affiliated private AYUSH colleges.

Those notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list course wise for 2022-23 on the KNRUHS website can exercise web options from 4 pm on February 28 to 2 pm on March 1 through the website https://tsbahnu.tsche.in.

The details of vacant seats available (seat matrix) for admission into BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and BNYS courses are notified on website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in (https://tsbahnu.tsche.in).