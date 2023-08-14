Notification released for Post Doctoral Fellowship examinations

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday has issued notification calling for registrations of candidates who are appearing for Post Doctoral Fellowship Examinations, which will be held from September 21, 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday has issued notification calling for registrations of candidates who are appearing for Post Doctoral Fellowship Examinations, which will be held from September 21, 2023.

The eligibility criteria include Post Doctoral Fellowship candidates who have been admitted into the Medical institutes affiliated to KNRUHS in Telangana State and whose admissions are approved by the KNRUHS for academic year 2021-22 and 2020-21, are eligible to appear for the examinations.

Candidates have to appear for theory and clinical/practical examinations after completion of the academic year and must also submit a certificate from the Head of the Department and Head of the Institution certifying satisfaction with the candidate’s performance and competence.

The written (Theory) examinations will be conducted in (two) papers i.e., Paper-I and II, in respective subjects at Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad and KMC Warangal. The Clinical/Practical examination will be conducted after theory examination.

The Clinical/Practical assessment consists of examination of given cases or practicals and presentation to the examiners on which Viva-Voice will be held. The assessment will be conducted at the respective institutions. One internal examiner and one external examiner shall be appointed by the University to conduct the Clinical/Practical examination, the notification added.

For details: www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in