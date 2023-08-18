Kolkata: Three more arrested in Jadavpur University student death case

Three more persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the Jadavpur University student death case, Kolkata police said.

By PTI Published Date - 10:34 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Kolkata: Three more persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the Jadavpur University student death case, Kolkata police said. The total number of arrests in the case stands at 12 at present. Earlier Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protest against the alleged death of a student at Jadavpur University was blocked by the Kolkata police on Friday. The BJP youth leaders said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was jittery over the presence of the crowd at the BJYM protest site so it has muzzled the protest. BJYM now plans to hold further protests throughout the state.

“Our protest was going on very peacefully and we have only one demand, that of zero tolerance to ragging and drugs, but the TMC government has objection to our protest. In the last two days, we have got support from a large section of society. Law and order is a state subject. TMC is in power for the last twelve and a half years. Ragging is going on in the University for several years but no steps have been taken to curb it” a BJYM leader said.

BJP state chief Suvendu Adhikari criticised the TMC government for its action against the BJYM protestors. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he said “The ‘established’ Student bodies of Jadavpur University, the Administration, the Police & the Education Department are complicit in the student’s death. Everyone is rattled by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s agitation, who are determined to weed out the anti-national and anti social elements from the University Campus”.

Suvendu Adhikari also accused the Chief Minister of being soft on student groups “Mamata Banerjee is in tacit understanding with these so-called “rival” Students’ groups (all part of the I.ND.I. Alliance), who enjoy unmonitored & unjustified facilities within the University Campus in exchange for rolling out the “No Vote to BJP” campaign before elections.” Suvendu Adhikari has also lodged an FIR claiming that he was attacked by miscreants while visiting Jadavpur on Thursday.

