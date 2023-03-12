Kondagattu temple burglary: Jagtial police arrest three more persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Jagtial DSP R Prakash producing Kondagattu burglars beofre media in a press conference in Jagtial on Sunday.

Jagtial: The Jagtial police, who arrested three persons in connection with the Kondagattu temple burglary on March 1, arrested three more persons on Sunday.

Burglars had managed to sneak into the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple on the night of February 23 and fled with 15 kilograms of silver worth Rs 9 lakh. Police managed to arrest three of the accused from Karnataka on March 1. Another three were arrested on Sunday.

Producing the accused before the media here on Sunday, Jagtial DSP R Prakesh said the Mallial police found three unidentified persons moving under suspicious circumstances near Rajasthan Daba in the outskirts of Rajaram. They were later identified as Ramsetti Jadav, Devidas Jadav and Vitalrao Deshmukh, all from Bidar, Karnataka. On questioning, they confessed to the crime of being involved in the temple burglary.

Balaji Keshava Rathod, Narsingh Jadav and Vijay Kumar Rathod were arrested earlier.