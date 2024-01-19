Kothagudem: Cops arrest seven Maoist sympathisers, seize explosive material

Speaking to the media at Yellandu, CI, P Karunakar informed that the accused were supplying explosive material to naxalites

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 09:15 PM

Police arrested seven Maoist sympathisers and seized a huge cache of explosive material from them at Yellandu on Friday.

Speaking to the media at Yellandu on Friday CI, P Karunakar informed that the accused were supplying explosive material to naxalites. Police recovered 400 gelatin sticks, 1000 detonators, three cordex wire bundles and a five meter safety fuse.

The accused were identified as Jedipeti Ramesh of Yellandu, Sunnam Kana, Sunnam Ganga and Madakam Laccha of Malkangiri district, Odisha, B Narasimha of Karepally, Muhammad Yakub Pasha alias Bambula Pasha of Mahabubabad town and Alakunta Venkanna Mudigonda in Khammam district.

A case was registered against them at Yellandu police station. SI Appa Rao and police personnel were present.