Kothagudem: Cops arrest seven Maoist sympathisers, seize explosive material

Kothagudem: Yellandu police arrested seven Maoist sympathisers and seized a huge cache of explosive material from them.
Speaking to the media at Yellandu on Friday CI, P Karunakar informed that the accused were supplying explosive material to naxalites. Police recovered 400 gelatin sticks, 1000 detonators, three cordex wire bundles and a five meter safety fuse.
The accused were identified as Jedipeti Ramesh of Yellandu, Sunnam Kana, Sunnam Ganga and Madakam Laccha of Malkangiri district, Odisha, B Narasimha of Karepally, Muhammad Yakub Pasha alias Bambula Pasha of Mahabubabad town and Alakunta Venkanna Mudigonda in Khammam district.
A case was registered against them at Yellandu police station. SI Appa Rao and police personnel were present.