Kothagudem: Former MLA Kunja Satyavathi dies of heart stroke

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Kothagudem: Former MLA Kunja Satyavathi (47) died of heart stroke at Bhadrachalam in the district during early hours on Monday. She died while being treated at a private hospital at Bhadrachalam.

