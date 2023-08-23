Kothagudem: Kantha Rao meets ex-BJP leader Satyanarayana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Kothagudem: Government Whip and BRS district president Rega Kantha Rao called on former BJP district president Koneru Satyanarayana at the latter’s residence here on Wednesday and welcomed him into the BRS.

Satyanarayana had quit BJP and decided to join BRS. Speaking to the media after holding talks with the former BJP leader along with District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender, Kantha Rao said his entry into BRS would strengthen the party in Kothagudem district. The BRS leader noted that the ex-BJP leader’s father late Koneru Nageswara Rao had good relations with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and that played a key role in Satyanarayana’s decision to join BRS.

Satyanarayana noted that Chandrashekhar Rao gave him an assurance about his political future, adding that he was joining BRS unconditionally without expecting any post. His decision was taken for the development of Kothagudem, he added. After the removal of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay from the State BJP president post, there has been a negative impact on the BJP cadres, he said adding that many minority community leaders have welcomed his decision to quit the BJP.