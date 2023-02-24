Kothagudem police arrest four with fake currency

Police arrested four persons of a five-member gang that was circulating fake currency and seized Rs 3 lakh original currency

Published Date - 08:49 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Kothagudem: Police arrested four persons of a five-member gang that was circulating fake currency and seized Rs 3 lakh original currency from them.

Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahman informed the media here on Friday that One Town SI T Lachaiah and staff conducted vehicle inspections at the bus stand area on Thursday evening. They found four people getting out of a car and escaping on seeing the police.

Police caught Banoth Bhojya Naik of Julurpad, T Rajashekar of Vemsoor, B Rambabu of NTR district, AP and Jalamani Bhaskar of Kothagudem while the car owner Punnam Prasad of Chunchupalli escaped.

The arrested persons said they were circulating fake currency at weekly and vegetable markets to make easy money. They on Thursday planned to circulate fake currency at the local vegetable market.

One Town CI B Satyanarayana seized black paper bundles and chemicals used for making fake currency apart from 33 bundles of Rs.500 toy currency notes along with the car. The accused were booked and remanded in judicial custody, the DSP said.