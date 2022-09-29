Kothagudem Police sets up helpline for kin of deceased Govt employees

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:39 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Kothagudem: The Kothagudem police department has extended a helping hand to families of employees of police and other government departments who died while in service.

A helpline has been set up for supporting the families of the employees who died while performing their duties in the police department and other departments, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed in a statement here on Friday. The SP said it had come to his notice that many families were suffering from various kinds of problems after the sudden demise of the employees, who used to take care of the family when alive.

The family members, who lost the head of the family, could call the helpline number: 9440113300 or contact the SP office to take their problems or any assistance they need to the notice of the police department and measures would be taken to address them, he added.