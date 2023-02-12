Kothagudem: Selfie with Rangoli competition winners given prizes

Kothagudem: As many as 160 women who took part in ‘Selfie with Rangoli’ competition organised by GSR Charitable Trust marking Sankranti festival in the district were presented prizes.

Trust chairman and Director, Public Health, Dr. G Srinivasa Rao at a ceremony here on Sunday handed over the prizes to the winners and thanked the women for participating in the competition in large numbers and making it a success. He said the participants displayed their artistic skills in an amazing manner in drawing rangoli patterns that clearly narrated the spirit of Sankranti. The trust would organise programmes that would empower women in the days to come, he noted.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao informed the competition evoked immense response as a total of 3518 entries had been received from women and girls. The competition was organised with an objective of promoting Indian traditions and customs. Ten first prize winners were given one gram gold coins; 50 second prize winners were given 10 gram silver coins and 100 participants were given consolation prizes. The winners thanked the trust for giving them a chance to bring out their skills by organising the competition.