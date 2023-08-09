World Indigenous Day celebrated on a grand note in Adilabad

In Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna paid tributes to tribal legends Kumram Bheem, Ramji Gondi and Birsa Munda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Adilabad: World Indigenous People Day was celebrated on a colorful note in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday. Rallies were organised to mark the occasion.

He said that the government was making sustained efforts for the welfare of tribals and to develop their habitations on many fronts. He cited distribution of titles to tribals who occupied forest lands and provision of three-phase electricity to tribal hamlets.

In Utnoor, Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Collector PS Rahul Raj, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, ITDA project officer Chahat Bajpai paid tributes to Bheem and Ramji.

Meanwhile, a massive rally was taken from IB Chowk to Harita function hall in Mancherial district, as part of the celebrations. Collector Badavath Santosh paid homage to Kumram Bheem and Ramj Gond. Similar programmes were witnessed in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Local MLA Athram Sakku and Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi were present. Tribal artistes performed traditional dance forms.