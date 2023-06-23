CPI municipal councillors demand regular water supply in Kothagudem

The CPI councillors protested by breaking empty pots and taking baths in front of the municipal office

CPI municipal councillors and activists took out a protest rally demanding regular water supply in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: Demanding regular supply of drinking water in Kothagudem town, CPI party municipal councillors and activists have staged a protest here on Friday.

Carrying empty buckets and pots they took out a rally from the bus stand centre to the municipal office and staged a dharna. The CPI councillors protested by breaking empty pots and taking baths in front of the municipal office.

The 23rd ward councillor CPI floor leader Y Srinivasa Reddy speaking to the media complained that the residents in 36 municipal wards of Kothagudem Municipality have been suffering for years due to lack of regular water supply.

The issue was taken to the notice of officials many times, but in vain. Despite crores of rupees spent on repairs of Kinnerasani water supply pipelines the problem was not solved. As a result the residents were forced to buy water from mineral water plants, he said.

Srinivas Reddy sought to know why the officials failed to supply Mission Bhagiratha water as an alternative when Kinnerasani water was not available.

He demanded the officials to sink two bore wells and built a mini-water scheme in each ward besides repairing damaged bore wells.

The ruling faction in the municipality and the authorities should take measures on a war footing and allocate funds to install a new pipeline from Regalla to the filter bed, to complete filter bed repair works, he said. The CPI protesters submitted a memorandum to the municipal and manager.

The party councillors Kancharla Jamalaiah, Boina Vijayakumar, Bhukya Srinivas, Munigadapa Padmaja, Nerella Samaikya, Macharla Rajakumari and others were present.