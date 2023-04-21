TSIC conducts ‘Hour for Innovation’ programme

The main aim of 'Hour for Innovation' programme was to bring out creativity in the people and channelise it towards innovation, which addresses their problems

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

The main aim of 'Hour for Innovation' programme was to bring out creativity in the people and channelise it towards innovation, which addresses their problems

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) under its “T-Innovation Mahostavam” on Friday conducted an ‘Hour for Innovation’ in different Gram Panchayats with the support of Panchayat Raj department. In colleges it was organised in association with other partners.

The main aim of the programme was to bring out creativity in the people and channelise it towards innovation, which addresses their problems.

As a part of this initiative, it has conducted an ‘Hour for Innovation’ across various Gram Panchayats with support from Panchayat Raj department and in colleges it was organised in association with other partners. In colleges a webinar an ‘Hour for Innovation’ to introduce students to design thinking was conducted.

The TSIC teams visited villages and people were sensitized about the importance of innovation and innovators, who broke the stereotypes to find solutions for local problems. They were also given an opportunity to identify problem statements and come up with solutions on the spot.

The programme was executed at the panchayat level by Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary. All the concerns raised by the people were recorded and all the pertinent problems, which are common among various villages would be identified. The TSIC teams will further scrutinize and map existing innovations or come up with new ones.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said “TSIC come up with a wonderful mechanism in the name of Hour For Innovation to make the common man present at the grassroots a part of the innovation ecosystem.”