KTR advises against selling land in Kamareddy constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:39 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao urged people of Kamareddy constituency not to sell their land, even if it is just a small plot of one gunta (120 sq.yards) as the fate of the constituency was about to change for good. He stated that Kamareddy would experience remarkable progress once it becomes the Chief Minister’s constituency.

Addressing the party cadre meeting in Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy constituency on Tuesday, Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to contest from Kamareddy constituency, to foster the region’s overall development. He explained that after the plans for Kamareddy are announced, the lands within a 50 km radius of the constituency would witness increased value by 20 to 30 times, benefiting the local population.

“People of Kamareddy constituency believe that the constituency will be developed after the Chief Minister’s victory in the upcoming elections. It will receive Godavari River water in the next nine months. Water will be brought from Maddimalla to Machareddy,” he said.

Responding to speculations about Revanth Reddy‘s candidacy in Kamareddy, the Minister raised doubts about the ability of the TPCC president to secure a victory. He questioned how someone who failed to win in Kodangal and left the constituency could contend in Kamareddy. He stated that the people are prepared to teach a lesson to Revanth Reddy should he decide to contest in this constituency.

“The opposition parties are hesitating to compete in Kamareddy since the Chief Minister revealed his intention to run from this constituency. Both the Congress and the BJP lost credibility as they failed to safeguard the interests of Telangana repeatedly,” he added.