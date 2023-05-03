KTR asks officials to have ward governance system in place by May-end

KTR, who held an extensive review with senior officials on Wednesday, said all the 150 wards of the GHMC would have a local ward office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad:In a move that aims to further decentralise the civic body administration and take the administration closer to the citizens, the State government has decided to usher in the concept of ward governance in Hyderabad.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao, who held an extensive review with senior officials on Wednesday, said all the 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would have a local ward office where citizens can reach out effortlessly to get their grievances addressed and share suggestions.

Rama Rao asked the officials to have the ward governance system in place by May-end. Each of these ward offices will be led by an officer of Assistant Commissioner rank and staffed by field level officials associated with sanitation, road maintenance, power supply, entomology wing, veterinary wing, Water Board and Town Planning wings.

“The officials and staff will be available to receive grievances from the local residents and have them redressed quickly,” the Minister said. The ward governance system, he pointed out, would do away with the present need for citizens to visit the circle or zonal offices and instead have their issues solved locally.

The new system would also ensure more effective participation of citizens in governance. “The ward governance is conceptualised in tune with Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao‘s vision of decentralising governance and taking the administration close to the people,” Rama Rao added.

The Minister instructed the officials to form teams required to usher in the new concept and impart them with training for effective implementation.