KTR, Harish to inaugurate modern slaughter house in Siddipet

KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao will also lay the foundation for CC and BT Roads at Kotilingala Temple to be developed at a cost of Rs 20 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Siddipet: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao will inaugurate a modern slaughter house built with an outlay of Rs 6 crore at Irkode Village near Siddipet apart from the IT Tower during their visit to Siddipet on Thursday.

The two Ministers will also lay the foundation for CC and BT Roads at Kotilingala Temple to be developed at a cost of Rs.20 crore. They will also lay the foundation for a drinking water supply project in Siddipet, which will be taken up with a budget of Rs.87 crore. The Ministers will also lay the foundation for the beautification of the Kappala Kunta bund at Narsapur.

After inaugurating the IT Tower, the Ministers will address a public meeting at the IT Tower. Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and Commissioner of Police N Swtha examined the arrangements for the programmes on Wednesday. The Commissioner said 415 police personnel would be deployed to ensure the meetings were conducted smoothly.

