KTR keeps promise, attends school annual day celebrations

Despite a busy schedule, KT Rama Rao fulfilled his promise, spending quality time with the children and addressed the school's anniversary function

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 March 2024, 08:36 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao at the annual day event of Millennium School.

Hyderabad: Honouring a heartfelt invitation from students of Millennium School in Rajendranagar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao attended their annual day event on Sunday. The young students extended an invitation to him through a charming video on social media, appealing him to attend their annual day celebrations.

Impressed by their unique invitation, Rama Rao promised to attend the event. Despite a busy schedule, he fulfilled his promise, spending quality time with the children and addressed the school’s anniversary function. Expressing gratitude, he thanked parents and school management for making the event possible. The students and parents joyfully captured the moments with Rama Rao on their mobile phones on the occasion.