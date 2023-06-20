KTR to inaugurate Karimnagar Cable Bridge on Wednesday

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the bridge on Wednesday evening

Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Karimnagar: Stage is set for the inauguration of the much awaited cable stayed bridge constructed across the River Manair in the downstream of Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the bridge on Wednesday evening. Though the main bridge was completed some time ago, the opening of the bridge was delayed after work on the approach roads took longer than expected.

On February 19, 2018, work on the cable bridge started with the project estimated to cost Rs.183 crore.

The cost escalated to Rs.224 crore. TATA Projects and Glumark, a Turkey-based company, constructed the bridge.

Besides the 500-metre cable bridge, a 300 metre four lane road from the Kaman to the bridge and a 500 metre road from Sadasivpalli to the bridge were laid. The approach roads were completed by acquiring a 3.4 kilometre stretch of land.

Besides a dynamic lighting system, two large screens have also been arranged by spending Rs.6 crore. A load test was done by placing 950 tons on the main span of the bridge in June 2021.