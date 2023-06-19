Transgender persons should enroll names in voter list: Karimnagar Collector

Every transgender person should submit Form 6 to BLOs for voter ID cards and the district administration was ready to provide all certificates to them, said Collector RV Karnan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Collector RV Karnan along with Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu handing over ID cards to transgender in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan has asked the transgender community in the district to enroll their names in voter list.

The Collector, who handed over ID cards to three transgender persons at a programme organized by the Women and Child Welfare department here on Monday, said that so far, 17 transgender persons were handed over ID cards and asked the community to register their names with district welfare officer for ID cards.

Informing that the Election Commission had provided voting rights to the transgender community, he said every transgender person should submit Form 6 to BLOs for voter ID cards and the district administration was ready to provide all certificates to them.

