KTR to visit RGUKT-Basar on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

File Photo

Nirmal: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will visit the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Monday and interact with the students.

Rao is scheduled to arrive at Basar at 1 pm after interacting with employees and representatives of BNDT Labs and NTT Data Business Solutions in Adilabad district centre and after paying a visit to MLA Jogu Ramanna in Jainath. He will interact with the students and have lunch with them, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Minister’s scheduled visit to the campus has rekindled hopes of the students, who had protested alleg689646ing poor amenities at the varsity three months ago. The students hoped the Minister’s visit to the institution would help them. It was in June that the students launched a protest raising a list of 12 challenges, including appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor for the university. They called off the strike after Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy assured them of an end to their woes when she visited the campus on June 21.