KWDT-II rejects Andhra’s application against PRLIS

The Tribunal Chairman Justice Brijesh Kumar and Members Justice Ram Mohan Reddy and Justice S Talapatra pronounced the order stating that tribunal “does not have jurisdiction to hear this IA”.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: An interlocutory application (IA) filed by Andhra Pradesh before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II pleading to restrain Telangana from utilising 90 TMC of water in the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, out of 75 per cent dependable flows from Srisailam reservoir, was rejected on Wednesday.

The Tribunal Chairman Justice Brijesh Kumar and Members Justice Ram Mohan Reddy and Justice S Talapatra pronounced the order stating that tribunal “does not have jurisdiction to hear this IA”.

Liberty has been given to AP to move appropriate forums on the issue. Voluminous documents filed by both sides were examined and arguments of both sides were heard by the Tribunal. The interlocutory was filed by AP on December 8, 2022 on the issue. Telangana filed its counter to the IA on February 2 this year.

From Telangana, Senior Counsel CS Vaidyanathan, advocates Nikhil Swamy, Harish Vaidyanatahan and Superintending Engineer R Koteshwar Rao and Executive Engineer S Vijaya Kumar appeared in the proceedings. From Andhra Pradesh, Senior counsel Umapathi, Srinivas and other lawyers and Senior Engineers Srinivas and Ravikumar have appeared.