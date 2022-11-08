Krishna water disputes: Brijesh Kumar Tribunal hearing to resume on Wednesday

(File Photo) Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, which has been looking into the Krishna water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hearing will resume on Wednesday.

According to Telangana irrigation officials, so far, cross examination of three Andhra Pradesh expert witnesses on agriculture, engineering aspects and operation protocol by Telangana and cross examination of two Telangana State expert witnesses on engineering aspects and agriculture by Andhra Pradesh is over.

The cross examination of expert witness on operation protocol, Chetan Pandit, on behalf of Telangana State, by a senior advocate of Andhra Pradesh will be taken up for next three days. This is the second session of his cross examination.

The Andhra government, in its petition, has complained that Telangana was refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, directions of the Krishna River Management Board and those of the Centre.

The petition urged the SC to direct the Centre to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, and also Pulichintala and operate the same as per the binding award and regulations.