Shashank’s brace hands Skykings FC 3-0 win in C-Division Football League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: Shashank scored twice as Skykings FC smashed CCOB Sub-Junior FC 3-0 in the Telangana Football Association’s C-Division Football League in Reeds Football Ground Bowenpally on Thursday.

In the one-sided game, Shashank opened the scoring in the 54th minute and added the second in the 62nd minute. Dhruv added his team’s third goal seven minutes later to seal the match in Sky Kings’ favour.

In the other game at Gymkhana ground, the game between Young Dynamos and Reeds FC ended 1-1. Trailing 1-0 Reed FC’s Vaibhav did the rescue act to score the equaliser in the 90th minute to deny Dynamos the win.

Results: Young Dynamos FC 1 (Shashank 1) drew with Reeds FC 1 (Vaibhav 1); Skykings FC 3 (Shashank 3) bt CCOB Sub-JR FC 0.