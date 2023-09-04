Leaders raising voices against Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership, which replaced Bandi Sanjay with union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy as president of the State unit to bring stability in the party, is facing more challenges as a large number of leaders are openly revolting against the State leadership.

On Sunday, Kishan Reddy suspended former MLA and party vice president Yennam Srinivas Reddy from the party for anti-party activities. It is learnt that Srinivas Reddy was suspended for meeting former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who joined the Congress recently. Sources said that Srinivas Reddy too would be joining the Congress shortly.

Sources said Srinivas Reddy was unhappy with the party leadership as it replaced Sanjay with Kishan Reddy. Srinivas Reddy had protested against the decision of the party to remove Sanjay and also raised the issue during party meetings. Srinivas Reddy had not been on good terms with Kishan Reddy and had been staying away from the party for some time now.

Party sources said many leaders were finding it difficult to get along with Kishan Reddy. As soon as he took charge, he had suspended Yadadri senior BJP leader Jitta Bala Krishna Reddy.

Similarly, when sarpanches from Nizamabad districts staged a protest against MP Arvind Dharmapuri, Kishan Reddy threatened to suspend them, which angered them and their supporters.

Meanwhile, it is learnt there is a cold war going on between Kishan Reddy and BJP State election management committee chairman Etala Rajender and that the former was creating problems for the Huzurabad MLA. “Replacing Bandi with Kishan Reddy has not helped the party in any way.

The rift between leaders is still continuing. We don’t know how many more leaders will be leaving the party in the coming days,” a BJP leader said.