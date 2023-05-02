Lemonchillii Farms, Dutch Delegation join forces to provide sustainable solutions to Indian farmers

Hyderabad-based Lemonchillii Farms Private Limited has collaborated with the Dutch delegation to help small-scale greenhouse farmers across the country.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based South Asia’s largest state-of-the-art hydroponic farm, Lemonchillii Farms Private Limited has collaborated with the Dutch delegation under Dutch PIB ‘HortiRoad2India’, to help small-scale greenhouse farmers across the country.

Lemonchillii has partnered with a delegation of Dutch companies, which includes Priva – India, Bayer, Crop Science, Hoogendoorn Growth Management, Broekman Logistics, Lumiforte, Koppert, Meteor Systems, Ridder, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, Wageningen University & Research, and Viscon Group.

This collaboration will leverage the collective experience and expertise of the field experts to provide comprehensive training to the farmers.

COO, Lemonchillii, Rithish said, “This collaboration will provide Indian farmers with the opportunity to gain knowledge about sustainable food production techniques from around the world and learn new and effective methods of farming.”

Researcher greenhouse horticulture crops, Wageningen University & Research, F.R. (Flip) Van Noort said, “I am considering establishing a research unit at the Lemonchillii farms. It is a great initiative on which Lemonchillii’s is working.”

Lemonchillii Farms is one of the frontrunners in the country, to implement sustainable global farming practices, to achieve high-quality produce. The farm is renowned for being home to a 15-acre greenhouse imported from Canada, which is touted to be one of the largest single-house retractable roof systems in South Asia and has a sophisticated fertigation system imported from Israel. It is also a 100% Hydroponic farm, with a state-of-the-art system that saves up to 75% water when compared to traditional farming practices.

The expansive farm with world class facilities and highly automated and efficient technology is the brainchild of Yalamanchili Janardhana Rao, a Singapore based NRI and serial entrepreneur who has an interest in different business verticals.