Loan app harassment: 18-year-old ends life in Khammam

Alleged harassment by online loan app executives led to the death of an 18-year-old youth by suicide at Baboji thanda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational Image

Khammam: Alleged harassment by online loan app executives led to the death of an 18-year-old youth by suicide at Baboji thanda of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district.

The youngster, Bhuya Akash, who was working in a silver jewellery shop in Khammam city allegedly consumed poison on February 2 at the shop. He was admitted to the Government District Hospital for treatment and died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

In a complaint to the police, the youth’s father B Bhavsingh stated that his son used to complain about the harassment by loan app executives.

It was said that the youth took an amount of Rs.6000 and repaid it as well, but was threatened of legal action by the app executives claiming that he was yet to clear the dues.

Bhavsingh also suspected that issues at his workplace could have been troubling his son. The police registered a case and took up investigation.

According to Khammam Police Cybercrime SI Ranjith Kumar, this year three online financial fraud cases were reported while in 2022, as many as 930 cases were reported. Steps were being taken to educate the public not to approach loan apps but to go to banks for their financial needs, he said.