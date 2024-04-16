Lok Sabha Polls: Nominations from Thursday

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party have announced candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the Congress party is yet to declare candidates for the three constituencies of Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Khammam.

Hyderabad: As nominations for Lok Sabha elections in the State will commence from Thursday, many contestants are likely to file their nominations on the first day, considering different reasons, including auspicious time.

The BRS is conducting a special meeting with candidates on Thursday to issue B Forms and discuss other aspects. Similarly, a few senior Congress and BJP leaders from New Delhi are expected to accompany their candidates to file the nominations.

Amidst this, the political heat in the State is likely to escalate by a notch as nomination rallies and other programmes would be conducted by the candidates and parties.

The Election Commission is closely monitoring the proceedings and elaborate arrangements are being made accordingly.

Returning Officers have been instructed to allot staggered time in advance to prospective candidates to avoid any inconvenience.