Lorry cleaner burnt to death in Khammam

A lorry cleaner was burnt to death following a road accident on Khammam by-pass road on Wednesday

Khammam: A lorry cleaner was burnt to death following a road accident on Khammam by-pass road on Wednesday.

Police said that the lorry in which the victim, Gurappa (28), was travelling, hit a sand lorry parked on the road, at high speed and it caused fire to break out in the lorry following an electric short circuit in the vehicle.

While Gurappa was charred to death, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle suffered injuries and was being treated at the government hospital.