LTI Mindtree organises FEP for KITS faculty in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Warangal: Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company, Mindtree has conducted a Faculty Enrichment Program (FEP) on “Cloud Computing – Azure” for the benefit of the teaching faculty members of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, on Friday.

The two-day programme held on December 8 and 9, and it was aimed at teaching advanced technical skills which lead to creativity.

LTI Mindtree, AP and TS, Region Campus HR Manager, M Kiran Kumar has explained the working nature of cloud computing and skills involved in the data being secure utilisation by transmission via the specific channels.

“Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superiority. Our services extended across 24 countries and 22 years of delivering excellence with more than 276 active clients,” he added.

KITSW incharge Principal, Prof V Rajagopal said that they were implementing hybrid mode of teaching learning Process (TLP). “Our institute faculty are maintaining the latest Outcome Based Education (OBE) methods by integrating Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (IIRE) approaches. It leads to our students becoming technologically superior and ethically strong,” he added.

Mindtree staff Krishnachaitanya, S Yohitha, KITS, Warangal, Dean, Prof Y Purandar, Manager Corporate Relations E Kiran Kumar, Dr T Chandrabai, Dr D. Prabhakara Chary, K Dilip Kumar, G Rakesh, and G Dhanush were present.