Will retain power with biggest majority, declares CM KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:21 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Suryapet: Leaving no doubt that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was already in campaign mode much ahead of the Opposition, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday declared that the BRS would return to power for the third consecutive term, that too, with a bigger than ever majority.

Urging the people of Telangana to rally around the BRS for continued progress and development in the State, he cautioned them against falling prey to false and misleading promises by Opposition parties and instead, to scrutinize their claims to make an informed decision.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Suryapet, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasized the critical nature of the upcoming elections.

“For the third consecutive term, the BRS will return to power, stronger than ever before. But for the remarkable progress of Telangana to continue, it is essential that BRS candidates secure victory in all 12 Assembly constituencies of erstwhile Nalgonda district,” he said.

Drawing parallels between the Opposition’s election strategies and those seeking alms during harvest time, the Chief Minister urged citizens to be cautious in their choice of representatives.

“The Opposition parties come to people only during the elections and make many promises. But you should consider their track record and commitment before casting votes,” he said.

Responding to the election rhetoric of the Congress and the BJP, Chandrashekhar Rao reminded the crowed about the pathetic conditions that prevailed in the country under their regime.

“The Congress ruled erstwhile Andhra Pradesh for almost 50 years, yet failed to develop Telangana like the BRS government has,” he said, highlighting his party’s commitment to development, regardless of caste, creed or religion.

Referring to social welfare programs like Rythu Bandhu and increased social security pensions, the BRS president challenged the promises made by the Opposition.

“Congress leaders, who didn’t provide more than Rs.200 as pension during their rule, are now pledging Rs.4,000 if elected. Can we trust such claims when their policies differ from one State to another?” he asked, pointing out that no Congress-ruled States, right from Chhattisgarh to Karnataka or Rajasthan, provided a pension of Rs.4,000. The BRS government had increased social security pensions from Rs.200 up to Rs.4,016, and was committed to increase the same further, but in a responsible manner after considering the State’s revenue.

He slammed the BJP and the Congress on making irresponsible statements on fitting electricity meters for agriculture connections and restricting daily power supply to farmers to three hours. He asked the audience if they wanted the farmer-friendly BRS government or the anti-farmer Opposition, to which the crowd responded in favour of the BRS. “The people of Karnataka elected the Congress recently, only to experience power cuts even in cities like Bengaluru. Do people want to experience the same in Telangana?” he asked, eliciting a vociferous ‘No’ in response.

Rubbishing the Opposition claims on reforms like the Dharani portal and land administration changes, Chandrashekhar Rao said the sole intention of the BRS government was to simplify processes for the benefit of farmers.

He highlighted the positive impact of the Dharani portal, enabling direct disbursement of Rythu Bandhu, paddy procurement and Rythu Bima payments into farmers’ bank accounts. The Congress leaders want to scrap the Dharani portal only to take away the power given to farmers on their lands and bring back the middlemen who ruled the offices of the Mandal Revenue Officer and the Sub-Registrar under Congress governments earlier.

The Chief Minister said the financial restrictions imposed by the Centre coupled with the challenges posed by demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed implementation of the crop loan waiver.

However, the BRS government was fulfilling its promise to waive off Rs.37,000 crore of farm loans during its two terms, which was unprecedented in any State.

Sounding optimistic about Telangana’s agricultural potential, Chandrashekhar Rao said farmers of the State were emerging from the struggles of previous regimes and becoming role models for the nation.