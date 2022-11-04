Total lunar eclipse on November 8; here’s what you need to know

| Total Lunar Eclipse On November 8 Heres What You Need To Know

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Representational Image. According to experts, some parts of eastern India, including Kolkata, will experience the total phase of the lunar eclipse, whereas the rest of the country will only be able to see the progression of the Moon entering into the Earth’s shadow.

Hyderabad: Weeks after the partial solar eclipse, parts of India will now witness a total lunar eclipse on November 8.

The partial eclipse will begin at around 2:39 pm (IST) and will reach its totality phase at around 3:46 pm (IST). The eclipse in terms of the darkness of the moon will be maximum at 4:29 pm.

The total eclipse will end at around 5:11 pm and the partial eclipse will end around 6:19 pm. Because the moon is below the horizon everywhere in India at the time, the start of the partial and total eclipse will not be visible here.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it often looks like a red burning ball. Because of this, sometimes lunar eclipses are called ‘Blood Moons’.

NASA earlier tweeted an animation that shows the changing appearance of the Moon as it travels into and out of the Earth’s shadow.

How to watch a lunar eclipse?

Although there is no requirement for advanced equipment to watch the lunar eclipse, watching it through binoculars or a standard telescope will enhance the vision.