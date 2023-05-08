‘Maa Oori Polimera 2’ first-look poster is out

‘Maa Oori Polimera 2’ poster has been recently released by Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

06:17 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: As the upcoming thriller ‘Maa Oori Polimera 2’ gears up for its release, the makers are pacing up the promotional activities. The film’s poster has been recently released by Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav in the presence of the film’s presenter Gauru Ganababu, producer Gauri Krishna and director Dr. Anil Vishwanath, besides other cast and crew members.

The film stars Satyam Rajesh, Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Getup srinu, Rakendu Mouli, Akshata, Bala Aditya, Sahithi Dasari, Ravi Varma and Chitram Srinu. After completing its shoot, the film is now in its post-production stage.

Speaking at the first-look poster release event, Minister Srinivas Yadav praised the eye-catching design of the poster and also conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.

Actor Satyam Rajesh said that the first instalment of the film, which was in a rural setting, was highly appreciated. “Its sequel is getting ready for release soon. We hope that this film will also be loved by the audience even more,” Rajesh said, adding that the director’s treatment is brilliant.

Producer Gauri Krishna, who has mounted the film without compromising on the quality, extended his heartfelt thanks to the chief guest, adding that he is very excited about the release of the rural thriller. “I thank director Anil Vishwanath and all the actors on this occasion. We worked like a family. The director’s treatment makes this sequel way more effective than the first instalment. We will also release the teaser soon,” he added.

Director Dr. Anil Vishwanath said that the first look has been launched to answer the audience’s anticipation around ‘Maa Oori Polimera 2’. Producer Gouri Krishna will lock the film’s release date soon and make an announcement to that effect in the coming days.

Music for the film has been composed by Gyaani, while the cinematography is by Khushender Ramesh Reddy.