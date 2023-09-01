Maaya storms into finals of ITF World Junior U-18 tennis tournament

The ninth seed Maaya, who earlier stunned third seed Janvi in the quarterfinal game, defeated fifth seed Prisha Nikhil Shinde 6-3,6-3 in the semifinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

The ninth seed Maaya, who earlier stunned third seed Janvi in the quarterfinal game, defeated fifth seed Prisha Nikhil Shinde 6-3,6-3 in the semifinals

Hyderabad: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi continued her good run to enter the final of the girls singles at the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial ITF World Juniors Tour (J60) under-18 age group tennis tournament at the Lake View Tennis Academy, Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad on Friday.

The ninth seed Maaya, who earlier stunned third seed Janvi in the quarterfinal game, defeated fifth seed Prisha Nikhil Shinde 6-3,6-3 in the semifinals.

In doubles games, top seeded duo of Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi marched into the final with win over fourth seed pair of Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram and Kkaira Sidharth Chetnani 7-6(1), 4-6, 13-11.

In the other clashes, top seed Debasis Sahoo beat USA’s Venkat Rishi Batlanki to set up a clash with second seed Sehaj Singh Pawar in the final who recorded comeback victory over Chandan Shivaraj 2-6,7-5,6-3 in the semis tie.

Results: U-18 Singles: Semifinals: Boys: Debasis Sahoo (1) bt Venkat Rishi Batlanki (USA)(7) 6-3,4-6,6-4; Sehaj Singh Pawar (2) bt Chandan Shivaraj 2-6,7-5,6-3;Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (9) bt Prisha Nikhil Shinde (5) 6-3,6-3; Saumya Ronde bt Sreenidhi Balaji (10) 4-6 (Retd); Doubles: Semifinals: Boys: Samarth Sahita, Debasis Sahoo (1) bt Vraj Gohil, Smit Nileshbhai Patel (4) 6-4, 6-7(5), 10-7; Sehaj Singh Pawar, Pratyaksh (2) bt Venkat Rishi Batlanki, Gandharv Gourav Kothapalli (3) 6-1, 7-5; Girls: Rishitha ReddyBasireddy, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (1) bt Nainika Narender ReddyBendram, Kkaira Sidharth Chetnani (4) 7-6(1), 4-6, 13-11; Durganshi Kumar, Amodini Naik (2) bt Sreenidhi Balaji, Laxmisiri Dandu (5) (Retd).